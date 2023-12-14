Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Clay County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Park High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lake City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
