We have high school basketball action in Collier County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Collier County Public Schools at Donahue Academy High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 14

5:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Ave Maria, FL

Ave Maria, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Everglades City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14

6:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Everglades City, FL

Everglades City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Babcock High School at Everglades City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14

6:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Everglades City, FL

Everglades City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Barron Collier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lely High School at Golden Gate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Coast High School at Immokalee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14

7:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Immokalee, FL

Immokalee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmetto Ridge High School at Naples High School