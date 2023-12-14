If you reside in Escambia County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Northview High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 14

5:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Century, FL

Century, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pensacola Christian Academy at Central High School - Milton

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Milton, FL

Milton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Niceville HS at Pine Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pensacola High School at West Florida High School - Tech

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14

7:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Escambia High School at Tate High School