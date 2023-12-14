Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Flagler County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Flagler County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Flagler County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Matanzas High School at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
