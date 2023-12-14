How to Watch Florida vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (6-3) hit the court against the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 on SEC Network.
Florida vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida
- TV: SECN
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- In games Florida shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Gators are the 13th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 190th.
- The 83.7 points per game the Gators average are 13.3 more points than the Pirates allow (70.4).
- Florida is 6-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida put up 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Gators gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in road games (69.9).
- Florida drained 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 82-71
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Merrimack
|W 77-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/9/2023
|Richmond
|W 87-76
|FLA Live Arena
|12/14/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|RP Funding Center
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
