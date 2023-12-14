The Florida Gators (6-3) hit the court against the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 on SEC Network.

Florida vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida
  • TV: SECN
Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • In games Florida shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Gators are the 13th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 190th.
  • The 83.7 points per game the Gators average are 13.3 more points than the Pirates allow (70.4).
  • Florida is 6-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida put up 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Gators gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in road games (69.9).
  • Florida drained 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Wake Forest L 82-71 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/5/2023 Merrimack W 77-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/9/2023 Richmond W 87-76 FLA Live Arena
12/14/2023 East Carolina - RP Funding Center
12/19/2023 Michigan - Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

