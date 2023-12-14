The Florida Gators (6-3) hit the court against the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 on SEC Network.

Florida vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida

RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida TV: SECN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Florida shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Gators are the 13th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 190th.

The 83.7 points per game the Gators average are 13.3 more points than the Pirates allow (70.4).

Florida is 6-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida put up 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Gators gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in road games (69.9).

Florida drained 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Florida Upcoming Schedule