The Florida Gators (6-3) face the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. East Carolina matchup.

Florida vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida

RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-14.5) 152.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida (-14.5) 152.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Florida has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the Gators' nine games this season have hit the over.

East Carolina has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, five out of the Pirates' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Florida is 27th in the country. It is far below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +6000, Florida has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

