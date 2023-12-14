How to Watch the Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Florida International Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score 9.9 more points per game (72) than the Owls give up (62.1).
- Florida International is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.
- The Owls put up 64.3 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 64 the Panthers give up.
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 64 points, it is 3-0.
- Florida International has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.
- This year the Owls are shooting 41.1% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Panthers give up.
- The Panthers shoot 40.3% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Owls concede.
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Courtney Prenger: 10 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
- Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Georgia Southern
|L 81-69
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 88-81
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 54-51
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/18/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
