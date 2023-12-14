The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Florida International Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.



Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score 9.9 more points per game (72) than the Owls give up (62.1).

Florida International is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.

Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.

The Owls put up 64.3 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 64 the Panthers give up.

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 64 points, it is 3-0.

Florida International has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.

This year the Owls are shooting 41.1% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Panthers give up.

The Panthers shoot 40.3% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Owls concede.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Courtney Prenger: 10 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Florida International Schedule