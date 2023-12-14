The Florida Gators (4-3) face the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network.

Florida vs. East Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Florida Players to Watch

Tyrese Samuel: 14.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Riley Kugel: 15.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Condon: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Zyon Pullin: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

Florida vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank 36th 84.1 Points Scored 78.1 117th 278th 75.7 Points Allowed 73.0 226th 34th 38.3 Rebounds 33.8 165th 10th 13.6 Off. Rebounds 11.6 37th 208th 7.1 3pt Made 7.4 184th 51st 16.3 Assists 13.4 178th 263rd 13.1 Turnovers 11.0 118th

