As they get ready to square off against the Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) on Thursday, December 14 at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body Victor Hedman D Questionable Upper Body

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are fifth in the NHL in scoring (96 goals, 3.2 per game).

Tampa Bay's total of 106 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the league.

Their -10 goal differential is 23rd in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton's 91 total goals (3.5 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Its +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

Lightning vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-160) Lightning (+135) 6.5

