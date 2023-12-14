The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, December 14, with the Oilers unbeaten in eight consecutive games at home.

The Oilers-Lightning matchup can be watched on BSSUN and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info

Lightning vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Lightning Oilers 6-4 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning allow 3.5 goals per game (106 in total), 31st in the league.

The Lightning's 96 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 29 19 28 47 38 22 0% Brayden Point 30 13 19 32 11 9 44.4% Victor Hedman 29 5 22 27 22 5 - Brandon Hagel 30 10 17 27 17 10 46.7% Steven Stamkos 27 10 16 26 16 5 50.5%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 85 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Oilers' 91 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players