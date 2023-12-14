Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Miami-Dade County, Florida today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at SLAM Miami Charter

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 14

2:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Christian School at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14

7:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL Conference: 2A - District 16

2A - District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

Immaculata-La Salle High School at John A Ferguson Senior High