For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mikhail Sergachev a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Sergachev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sergachev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:37 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:50 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

