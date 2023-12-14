In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice at Crypto.com Arena.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch Wednesday's NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!