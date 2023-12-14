Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Orange County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orangewood Christian School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Nona High School at Orlando Christian Prep HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East River High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
