Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In Pinellas County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Petersburg High School at Pinellas Park High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeside Christian School at Academy at the Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.