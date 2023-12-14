Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Seminole County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian High School - Deltona at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.