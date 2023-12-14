On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Steven Stamkos going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stamkos stats and insights

  • Stamkos has scored in nine of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Oilers this season in one game (four shots).
  • Stamkos has picked up four goals and 11 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.