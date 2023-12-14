In the upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Tyler Motte to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

Motte is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Motte has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Motte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:37 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:29 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:22 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

