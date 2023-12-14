Will Tyler Motte Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
In the upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Tyler Motte to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Motte stats and insights
- Motte is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Motte has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Motte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
