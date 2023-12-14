Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Volusia County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian High School - Deltona at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tavares HS at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Pierson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
