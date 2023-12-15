Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you reside in Broward County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Christian Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sagemont High School at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McArthur High School at Pompano Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope John Paul II High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.