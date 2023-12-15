Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Clay County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
FAMU High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
