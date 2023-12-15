Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dixie County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Dixie County, Florida today, we've got you covered below.
Dixie County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixie County High School at Bell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bell, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
