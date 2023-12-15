If you reside in Duval County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beaches Chapel School at Global Outreach Charter Academy

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 15

4:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Community High School at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian High School - Jacksonville at Eagle's View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Snyder High School at Bishop Kenny High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Bolles School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: St. Johns, FL

St. Johns, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

