Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you reside in Duval County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beaches Chapel School at Global Outreach Charter Academy
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Community High School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian High School - Jacksonville at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Snyder High School at Bishop Kenny High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Bolles School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaches Chapel School at Global Outreach Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
