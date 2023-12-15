Hawks vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The Atlanta Hawks (9-14), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Raptors (10-14). This game is at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSE
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Hawks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-2.5)
|243.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Raptors (-2)
|244.5
|-130
|+110
Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -37 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.8 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allow 114.4 per contest (19th in the league).
- The Hawks have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 122.5 points per game (third in league) and allowing 123.3 (28th in NBA).
- The teams average 235.3 points per game combined, 8.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 237.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Toronto has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Atlanta has covered five times in 23 games with a spread this year.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|29.5
|-125
|27.2
|Dejounte Murray
|19.5
|-120
|20.0
|Clint Capela
|12.5
|-128
|11.2
Hawks and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+12500
|+5000
|-
|Raptors
|+25000
|+12500
|-
