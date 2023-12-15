Hawks vs. Raptors December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (9-9), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, face the Toronto Raptors (9-11). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young puts up 26.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game for the Hawks.
- The Hawks are receiving 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.
- Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- The Hawks are receiving 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this year.
- The Hawks are receiving 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter this season.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes puts up 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Pascal Siakam puts up 20 points, 5 assists and 7.2 boards per contest.
- Dennis Schroder posts 15.9 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 11.4 points, 8.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- OG Anunoby posts 14.6 points, 4.1 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Hawks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Hawks
|111.2
|Points Avg.
|123.3
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.3
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|33.7%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
