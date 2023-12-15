Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Holmes County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Holmes County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponce de Leon HS at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
