How to Watch the Jacksonville vs. Marshall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd's 86.4 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 70.9 the Dolphins give up.
- Marshall has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
- Jacksonville has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.4 points.
- The Dolphins put up 6.0 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (73.6).
- When Jacksonville totals more than 73.6 points, it is 1-1.
- Marshall is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Dolphins are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Thundering Herd allow to opponents (46.1%).
- The Thundering Herd's 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.4 higher than the Dolphins have given up.
Jacksonville Leaders
- Edyn Battle: 19.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
- Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Jalisa Dunlap: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Sana'a Garrett: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.5 FG%
- Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Edward Waters
|W 87-70
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 99-73
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/11/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 70-67
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/15/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
