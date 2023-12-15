Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Jefferson County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Jefferson County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wewahitchka High School at Aucilla Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Monticello, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
