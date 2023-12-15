If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Leon County, Florida today, we've got the information below.

Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leon High School at Rutherford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

FAMU High School at Ridgeview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

