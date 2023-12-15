The Boston Celtics (18-5) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a 12-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 222.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score above 222.5 points.
  • Orlando's average game total this season has been 223, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Orlando has gone 17-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Magic have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Orlando has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 14 60.9% 117.3 231.3 108.9 217.8 226.5
Magic 11 47.8% 114 231.3 108.9 217.8 224.5

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.
  • Seven of the Magic's past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (11-2-0) than away (6-4-0) this season.
  • The Magic put up an average of 114 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 108.9 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 108.9 points, Orlando is 12-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Magic and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 17-6 1-1 11-12
Celtics 11-12 9-9 11-12

Magic vs. Celtics Point Insights

Magic Celtics
114
Points Scored (PG)
 117.3
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
12-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-8
12-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 15-3
108.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 108.9
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
14-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-7
13-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-2

