The Boston Celtics (18-5) match up against the Orlando Magic (16-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Franz Wagner of the Magic are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

NBCS-BOS, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Magic topped the Cavaliers on Monday, 104-94. Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 20 points (and contributed four assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 20 10 4 1 0 0 Franz Wagner 19 8 4 0 0 0 Goga Bitadze 15 7 2 0 4 0

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 20.7 points, 6.8 boards and 4.5 assists, making 49.0% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Wagner provides 20.6 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Cole Anthony provides the Magic 15.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 12.1 points, 3.5 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 1.8 steals (third in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

Goga Bitadze's numbers for the season are 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 58.8% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 23.3 5.8 4.6 0.9 0.5 1.4 Paolo Banchero 23.3 6.9 4.6 0.7 0.6 1.4 Cole Anthony 17.3 4.5 4.3 0.7 0.8 1.4 Goga Bitadze 7.6 6.6 2.7 0.4 2.0 0.1 Moritz Wagner 13.0 4.0 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.5

