Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida today? We have the information below.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grandview Preparatory School at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Village Academy High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dreyfoos High School at Trinity Christian Academy- Lake Worth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lake Worth, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope John Paul II High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
