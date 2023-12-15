If you reside in Seminole County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Mary High School at Seminole High School - Sanford

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sanford, FL

Sanford, FL Conference: 7A - District 3

7A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Buena Vista High School at Altamonte Christian School