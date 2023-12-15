Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suwannee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Suwannee County, Florida, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suwannee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Branford High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mayo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
