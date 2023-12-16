How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 67.7 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
- Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 on the road.
- The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (79.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman made fewer treys away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) as well.
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 69-48
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/1/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 96-82
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|W 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
