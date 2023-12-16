The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 45th.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 67.7 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
  • Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 on the road.
  • The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (79.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman made fewer treys away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) as well.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Longwood L 69-48 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/1/2023 Incarnate Word W 96-82 Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State W 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

