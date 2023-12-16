Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Rasheed Bello: 15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Roberts: 14.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 5.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|11th
|88.4
|Points Scored
|78.6
|108th
|116th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|71
|178th
|311th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|34.5
|130th
|330th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|37th
|17th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|239th
|105th
|14.7
|Assists
|12.9
|205th
|35th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|14.1
|318th
