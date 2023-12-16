2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bethune-Cookman March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Bethune-Cookman be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Bethune-Cookman's full tournament resume.
How Bethune-Cookman ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|288
Bethune-Cookman's best wins
Bethune-Cookman, in its signature win of the season, defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs 80-71 on December 9. Zion Harmon tallied a team-best 33 points with six rebounds and eight assists in the contest versus South Carolina State.
Next best wins
- 96-82 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 1
- 79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 20
Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Bethune-Cookman has drawn the 328th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- Reviewing the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have two games versus teams that are above .500 and 19 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- BCU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Bethune-Cookman's next game
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
