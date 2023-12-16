Brandon Hagel will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Thinking about a wager on Hagel in the Lightning-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Brandon Hagel vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 18 of 31 games this year, Hagel has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hagel has an assist in 14 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hagel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Hagel has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 31 Games 2 27 Points 1 10 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

