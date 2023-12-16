How to Watch Creighton vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.
- Creighton has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.
- The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 76.8 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Creighton is 8-0 when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.5% from the field, 8.2% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
- Alabama is 6-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.
- The Crimson Tide put up 28.2 more points per game (93.2) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (65).
- When Alabama allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 5-0.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than when playing on the road (70.6).
- When playing at home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.7.
- At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed away (69).
- Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
