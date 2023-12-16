In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Erik Cernak to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 30 games this season.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Cernak has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Cernak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:59 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:02 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:09 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:27 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

