The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) take on the Mercer Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • This season, FGCU has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 219th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 68.9 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bears give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.1 points, FGCU is 2-2.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • FGCU scored 77.8 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.
  • The Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.
  • FGCU made more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Cincinnati L 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/5/2023 New College of Florida W 87-54 Alico Arena
12/9/2023 @ Minnesota L 77-57 Williams Arena
12/16/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/19/2023 Georgia Southern - Enmarket Arena
12/22/2023 Florida Memorial - Alico Arena

