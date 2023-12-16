FGCU vs. Mercer December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) will meet the Mercer Bears (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
FGCU Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 13.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jake Davis: 8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
FGCU vs. Mercer Stat Comparison
|Mercer Rank
|Mercer AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|328th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|69.0
|289th
|238th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|247th
|353rd
|26.7
|Rebounds
|30.9
|272nd
|288th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|140th
|228th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.3
|190th
|238th
|12.4
|Assists
|10.8
|313th
|160th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.3
|209th
