The Calgary Flames (11-14-5, on a four-game losing streak) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (14-12-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome. The contest on Saturday, December 16 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Lightning are 4-6-0 over the past 10 games, totaling 25 total goals (five power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). They have allowed 32 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final result of Flames 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-110)

Flames (-110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Flames Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (14-12-5 overall) have posted a record of 2-5-7 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Tampa Bay has earned 11 points (3-0-5) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Lightning scored just one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-3-2) in five games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 19 games, earning 31 points from those contests.

Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 9-8-1 (19 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Lightning finished 5-4-4 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 21st 2.97 Goals Scored 3.32 11th 26th 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.55 29th 12th 31.5 Shots 30.2 20th 11th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.2 19th 28th 12.09% Power Play % 29.41% 3rd 9th 82.98% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 18th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.