How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. It will air at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida A&M vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- Florida A&M is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 164th.
- The Rattlers' 69.7 points per game are 10 fewer points than the 79.7 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 79.7 points, Florida A&M is 1-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).
- In 2022-23, the Rattlers gave up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than on the road (74.5).
- Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Albany State (GA)
|L 92-85
|Al Lawson Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 65-60
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/9/2023
|LeMoyne-Owen
|W 108-78
|Al Lawson Center
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.