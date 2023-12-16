The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. It will air at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • Florida A&M is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 164th.
  • The Rattlers' 69.7 points per game are 10 fewer points than the 79.7 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 79.7 points, Florida A&M is 1-1.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Rattlers gave up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than on the road (74.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer trifectas on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Albany State (GA) L 92-85 Al Lawson Center
12/6/2023 @ Presbyterian W 65-60 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/9/2023 LeMoyne-Owen W 108-78 Al Lawson Center
12/16/2023 Iowa - Wells Fargo Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

