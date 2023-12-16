Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) will meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.
Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Mika Adams-Woods: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chad Venning: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Yann Farell: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Daryl Banks III: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|239th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|83.9
|36th
|91st
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|105th
|249th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|35.4
|90th
|108th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|159th
|138th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.9
|69th
|92nd
|14.9
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|114th
|11
|Turnovers
|10.3
|67th
