The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) will meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Mika Adams-Woods: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Chad Venning: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

13 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Yann Farell: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Daryl Banks III: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 239th 71.9 Points Scored 83.9 36th 91st 66.6 Points Allowed 67.1 105th 249th 31.6 Rebounds 35.4 90th 108th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 159th 138th 7.9 3pt Made 8.9 69th 92nd 14.9 Assists 14.5 115th 114th 11 Turnovers 10.3 67th

