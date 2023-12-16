Saturday's contest that pits the Florida State Seminoles (4-4) versus the SMU Mustangs (6-4) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Florida State. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 73, SMU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-0.4)

Florida State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Florida State has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 4-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Seminoles are 5-2-0 and the Mustangs are 2-7-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 78 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball while giving up 75.4 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential overall.

The 36.5 rebounds per game Florida State averages rank 193rd in college basketball, and are 2.1 fewer than the 38.6 its opponents grab per contest.

Florida State connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from deep (82nd in college basketball). It is making 2.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game while shooting 29%.

The Seminoles average 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (241st in college basketball), and give up 89.1 points per 100 possessions (178th in college basketball).

Florida State has committed 2.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13 (267th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (29th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.