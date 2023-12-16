Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Leon County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baker County High School at Rickards High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Florida State University School