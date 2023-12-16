Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Leon County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baker County High School at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Florida State University School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
