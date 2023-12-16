Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nazem Kadri, Nikita Kucherov and others when the Calgary Flames host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov has scored 20 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 30 assists (1.0 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 50 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 4.5 shots per game, shooting 14.4%.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Dec. 9 2 1 3 5 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Brayden Point has posted 33 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 13 goals and 20 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Steven Stamkos is a top contributor on offense for Tampa Bay with 14 goals and 16 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 14 4 0 4 7 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 5 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Kadri has been vital to Calgary this season, with 22 points in 30 games.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 at Golden Knights Dec. 12 1 1 2 4 at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Devils Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 0 1 1 5

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Blake Coleman has nine goals and 11 assists to total 20 points (0.7 per game).

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 14 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Devils Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 1 1 2 5

