Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game features the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) and the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) squaring off at Frost Bank Center (on December 16) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Baylor.
The Hurricanes' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 75-70 victory against DePaul.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 70, Miami (FL) 66
Other ACC Predictions
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on November 29, the Hurricanes beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 35) in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-68.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
- Miami (FL) has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 29
- 75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 79) on December 8
- 68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 156) on November 26
- 78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 226) on November 12
- 67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 227) on November 24
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Lazaria Spearman: 8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game (posting 73.9 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and conceding 52.9 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential.
