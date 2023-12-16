Two streaking squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in eight in a row.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.

Baylor has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.

The Bears average 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).

Baylor has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 52.9 points.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.

The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (35.3%).

The Hurricanes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Bears have given up.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Miami (FL) Schedule